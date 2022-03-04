Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

88,184 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD Back Up Cam Htd Front Seats Multi Zone A/C

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD Back Up Cam Htd Front Seats Multi Zone A/C

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

  1. 8566904
  2. 8566904
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,184KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8566904
  • Stock #: 15609
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG0HC745120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Recon Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15609
  • Mileage 88,184 KM

