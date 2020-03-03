Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Renegade

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Renegade

Limited

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$22,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,786KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4795605
  • Stock #: D4104
  • VIN: ZACCJBDB8HPF20728
Exterior Colour
Colorado Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, 4WD 4dr Limited!

This 2017 Jeep Renegade is for sale today.

Freedom riders with fuel-saving sensibilities can have it all, thanks to the exceptional value, clever versatility, and authentic Jeep capability found in this Renegade. Live the adventurous life, conquering challenging terrain and worrisome weather with strength and style. The cabin is filled with creature comforts and advanced technology alike. This is the world of Renegade, a unique member of the Jeep brand's most-awarded SUV lineup ever. This low mileage SUV has just 38,786 kms. It's colorado red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Renegade's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim adds some luxurious features to this Renegade. It comes with four-wheel drive, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 6-speaker audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd 4dr Limited.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACCJBDB8HPF20728.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
  • Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cornering Lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Black bumpers
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • UConnect wireless connectivity
  • Coloured dash trim
  • Coloured door trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Metal-look grille
  • Overall Width: 1,885 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,080 kg
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 48 L
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 1,044 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,509 kg
  • Overall height: 1,689 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Colored center console trim
  • Overall Length: 4,232 mm
  • Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,438 L
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 2 USB ports
  • 4WD 4dr Limited

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2014 Jeep Cherokee T...
 126,041 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Challenge...
 50,110 KM
$28,498 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 82,120 KM
$13,198 + tax & lic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message