2017 Jeep Renegade

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Cornering Lights

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Turn signal in mirrors

Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru

AC power outlet: 1

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Black bumpers

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Electric power steering

UConnect wireless connectivity

Coloured dash trim

Coloured door trim

Clock: In-radio display

Metal-look grille

Overall Width: 1,885 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,080 kg

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm

Fuel Capacity: 48 L

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm

Wheelbase: 2,570 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,044 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm

Curb weight: 1,509 kg

Overall height: 1,689 mm

Rear Leg Room: 892 mm

Manual child safety locks

Colored center console trim

Overall Length: 4,232 mm

Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims

Max cargo capacity: 1,438 L

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen aero-composite headlights

2 USB ports

4WD 4dr Limited

