This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.

Iconic design has always been part of the Jeep family, and its never more obvious than with the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This four-door model offers exceptional capability with its Trail Rated status while providing the basic comforts that even hardcore adventurers want. No matter where you want to go, you can rely on this SUV to get you there.This SUV has 187,253 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler Unlimiteds trim level is Sahara. The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy duty suspension, aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and much more.

2017 Jeep Wrangler

187,253 KM

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,253KM
VIN 1C4HJWEG4HL514291

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,253 KM

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, SiriusXM


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.

Iconic design has always been part of the Jeep family, and it's never more obvious than with the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This four-door model offers exceptional capability with its Trail Rated status while providing the basic comforts that even hardcore adventurers want. No matter where you want to go, you can rely on this SUV to get you there.This SUV has 187,253 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy duty suspension, aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJWEG4HL514291.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2017 Jeep Wrangler