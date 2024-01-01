$22,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,253KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJWEG4HL514291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,253 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.
Iconic design has always been part of the Jeep family, and it's never more obvious than with the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This four-door model offers exceptional capability with its Trail Rated status while providing the basic comforts that even hardcore adventurers want. No matter where you want to go, you can rely on this SUV to get you there.This SUV has 187,253 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy duty suspension, aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJWEG4HL514291.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.
Iconic design has always been part of the Jeep family, and it's never more obvious than with the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This four-door model offers exceptional capability with its Trail Rated status while providing the basic comforts that even hardcore adventurers want. No matter where you want to go, you can rely on this SUV to get you there.This SUV has 187,253 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy duty suspension, aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJWEG4HL514291.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate 60,120 KM $71,998 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line **R LINE PKG** 97,858 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate 25,821 KM $79,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Jeep Wrangler