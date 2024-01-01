Menu
NEW TIRES * LANE KEEP ASSIST * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * AUTO COLLISION BRAKING * FORWARD COLLISION WARNING * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * NAVIGATION * REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * 2.0L 4 CYL., AUTO, SC * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, TRUNK, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * 17 ALLOY WHEELS ON NEW TIRES * 

INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

2017 Kia Forte

134,099 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Forte

SX ** LKA, BSM, NAV **

2017 Kia Forte

SX ** LKA, BSM, NAV **

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,099KM
Good Condition
VIN 3KPFN4A82HE135782

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,099 KM

NEW TIRES * LANE KEEP ASSIST * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * AUTO COLLISION BRAKING * FORWARD COLLISION WARNING * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * NAVIGATION * REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * 2.0L 4 CYL., AUTO, SC * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, TRUNK, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * 17" ALLOY WHEELS ON NEW TIRES *  INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.

LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

2017 Kia Forte