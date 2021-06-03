Menu
2017 Kia Soul

76,507 KM

Details Description Features

$16,050

+ tax & licensing
$16,050

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of St. Catharines

866-369-4811

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX Premium | Climate Ctrl | Leather | Sunroof

2017 Kia Soul

EX Premium | Climate Ctrl | Leather | Sunroof

Location

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,050

+ taxes & licensing

76,507KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7177676
  • Stock #: 5504A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A52H7434337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,507 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Kia Soul EX Premium - Kia Soul with just about almost everything.  Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Seat, and Auto Climate Control.  This is certified and detailed to dealer perfection.

 

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - No Accident History - Excellent Condition - Multipoint Inspection - Detailed. 

 

HIGH-VALUE FEATURES: Blindspot Alert - Back-Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Heated Steering - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Adjustable Seat - Leather Interior 

 

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L GDI Engine - Steering Mounted Media Control - Cruise Control - Leather-wrapped Steering - Leather Interior - Power Adjustable Seat - Auto Climate Control - Heated Seat - Heated Steering - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - 7inch Display - Trip Computer - High-Resolution Cluster - Push Start - Power Window - Power Lock - Power Sideview Mirror - Keyless Entry - USB/12V - FM/AM

 

SAFETY FEATURES: Backup Camera - Anti-Brake System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag - Traction Control

 

DEALERSHIP Kia of St. Catharines believes in simple and basic concepts that matter to customers from the get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices.  Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selections from small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers.  All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification.  Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura.  Don't let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream.  Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.

 

FINANCIAL - Kia of St. Catharines offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions.  Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place.  There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle.  If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible.  Better yet, drop by and see us in person. 

 

*Vehicles older than 7 years may require special financing from the customer end or contact us for more information*

 

Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville, and all surrounding areas.  Also Now serving GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Kia of St. Catharines

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

