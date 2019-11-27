2017 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Don't get carried away with this winter! Get this Kia Crossover SUV to help you safety keep your car on the road! Lease Return from Kia! No Accident, excellent condition, and still awesome valid comprehensive warranty from Kia factory warranty! LX FWD FEATURES Traction Control, Fog Light, Auto headlight, Keyless Entry, Heated Seat, Cloth Interior, FM/AM, CD Player, USB/AUX/12V, Cruise Control, Voice Command, Steering Mounted Media Control, Alloy Rims, and more!



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.