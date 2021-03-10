2017 Kia Sportage

$17,698 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 2 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6821210

6821210 Stock #: D5500

D5500 VIN: KNDPM3AC0H7071344

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Bronze

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,242 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Metal-look grille Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 993 mm Fuel Capacity: 62 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Hip Room: 1,300 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,480 mm Overall Width: 1,855 mm Overall height: 1,635 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Front Leg Room: 1,053 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Rear Leg Room: 970 mm Curb weight: 1,631 kg Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,085 kg Front Head Room: 997 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,703 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port CAM HS BT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.