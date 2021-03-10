It's time to discover just how good a compact crossover can be. Introducing the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage. Completely redesigned, it offers a striking synthesis of performance, versatility, and refinement. Sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior, with bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. This low mileage SUV has just 38,242 kms. It's modern bronze in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX. The LX trim makes this versatile Kia Sportage an excellent and highly affordable SUV. It comes standard with an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, an aux jack, and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, power windows, power door locks with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cam Hs Bt.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Metal-look grille
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 993 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,300 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,480 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Overall height: 1,635 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,053 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Curb weight: 1,631 kg
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,085 kg
Front Head Room: 997 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,703 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
CAM HS BT
