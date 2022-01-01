2017 Land Rover Evoque

This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is for sale today.
This Range Rover Evoque marks a bold evolution of Range Rover design. With its dramatic rising beltline, a muscular shoulder running the length of the car, and a distinctive taper to the floating roofline, this Range Rover Evoque adopts a very dynamic profile with a powerful and athletic stance. Match the head-turning look with a luxurious interior and you have a modern SUV that lives up to its Range Rover name. This SUV has 94,156 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Range Rover Evoque's trim level is HSE. This stylish Range Rover Evoque is packed with luxurious features. It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen with navigation and Bluetooth, Meridian premium audio, Oxford leather seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, front and rear parking aid, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, blind spot monitor, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Pano Cam Leath 10w-p/seat Blk-leath.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Coloured Grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Concealed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Deep
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Glass Sunroof
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Aluminum dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Aluminum shift knob trim
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Leather/aluminum center console trim
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Stability control with anti-roll control
Rear Head Room: 1,010 mm
Overall Width: 1,900 mm
Overall height: 1,635 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,350 kg
Curb weight: 1,670 kg
Audio System Premium Brand: Meridian
Overall Length: 4,355 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian
Max cargo capacity: 1,445 L
Front Head Room: 1,025 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,020 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
InControl PROTECT
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
AWD NAV PANO CAM LEATH 10W-P/SEAT BLK-LEATH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.