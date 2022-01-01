2017 Land Rover Evoque

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 1 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8091364

8091364 Stock #: D6542

D6542 VIN: SALVR2BG3HH171770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,156 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Coloured Grille Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Concealed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Strut rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Glass Sunroof Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Aluminum dash trim Driver knee airbags Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Aluminum shift knob trim Driver adjustable suspension ride control Total Number of Speakers: 11 Leather/aluminum center console trim Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Leg Room: 925 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Stability control with anti-roll control Rear Head Room: 1,010 mm Overall Width: 1,900 mm Overall height: 1,635 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Wheelbase: 2,660 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,350 kg Curb weight: 1,670 kg Audio System Premium Brand: Meridian Overall Length: 4,355 mm Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian Max cargo capacity: 1,445 L Front Head Room: 1,025 mm Front Leg Room: 1,020 mm Proximity remote trunk release InControl PROTECT Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry AWD NAV PANO CAM LEATH 10W-P/SEAT BLK-LEATH

