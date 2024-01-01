Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Push-Button Start, LED Headlights!</b> The 2017 Lexus IS (Innovative Sedan) combines performance and fuel efficiency into one perfect package. This 2017 Lexus IS 300 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. For 2017, this Lexus IS delivers daring new styling, a more driver-focused cockpit, and new levels of intelligent technology - including standard Lexus Safety System+. The restyled spindle grille is flanked by prominent air intakes that make IS performance-focused spirit even more pronounced. The ISs interior has been thoughtfully and intelligently upgraded to engage your senses and enhance your command and control. A restyled Gauge Cluster reinforces the sense that youre seated in the true cockpit.This sedan has 117,083 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our IS 300s trim level is Base. This IS comes with a long list of impressive standard features. Features include push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats, Lexus Display Audio with Bluetooth, a USB port, and premium audio, LED headlights and taillights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Push-button Start, Led Headlights. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$238.85</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2017 Lexus IS 300

117,083 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Lexus IS 300

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus IS 300

Base

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,083KM
Used
VIN JTHCM1D23H5025345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Push-Button Start, LED Headlights!



The 2017 Lexus IS (Innovative Sedan) combines performance and fuel efficiency into one perfect package. This 2017 Lexus IS 300 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



For 2017, this Lexus IS delivers daring new styling, a more driver-focused cockpit, and new levels of intelligent technology - including standard Lexus Safety System+. The restyled spindle grille is flanked by prominent air intakes that make IS' performance-focused spirit even more pronounced. The IS's interior has been thoughtfully and intelligently upgraded to engage your senses and enhance your command and control. A restyled Gauge Cluster reinforces the sense that you're seated in the true cockpit.This sedan has 117,083 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our IS 300's trim level is Base. This IS comes with a long list of impressive standard features. Features include push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats, Lexus Display Audio with Bluetooth, a USB port, and premium audio, LED headlights and taillights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Push-button Start, Led Headlights.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $238.85 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
Heated Seats| Premium Sound Package| Aluminum Wheels| Push-Button Start| LED Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2019 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 102,712 KM $51,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 Technik for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Audi Q5 Technik 68,411 KM $31,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 142,801 KM $9,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus IS 300