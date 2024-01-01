$27,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus IS 300
Base
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
117,083KM
Used
VIN JTHCM1D23H5025345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Push-Button Start, LED Headlights!
The 2017 Lexus IS (Innovative Sedan) combines performance and fuel efficiency into one perfect package. This 2017 Lexus IS 300 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
For 2017, this Lexus IS delivers daring new styling, a more driver-focused cockpit, and new levels of intelligent technology - including standard Lexus Safety System+. The restyled spindle grille is flanked by prominent air intakes that make IS' performance-focused spirit even more pronounced. The IS's interior has been thoughtfully and intelligently upgraded to engage your senses and enhance your command and control. A restyled Gauge Cluster reinforces the sense that you're seated in the true cockpit.This sedan has 117,083 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our IS 300's trim level is Base. This IS comes with a long list of impressive standard features. Features include push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats, Lexus Display Audio with Bluetooth, a USB port, and premium audio, LED headlights and taillights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Push-button Start, Led Headlights.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $238.85 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
Heated Seats| Premium Sound Package| Aluminum Wheels| Push-Button Start| LED Headlights
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
