2017 Lexus IS 300

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Front sport seat One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Leatherette seat upholstery Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Self-leveling headlights Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black dash trim Metal-look/piano black door trim Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Capacity: 66 L Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Shoulder Room: 1,357 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,810 mm Rear Leg Room: 818 mm Curb weight: 1,695 kg Wheelbase: 2,800 mm Overall height: 1,430 mm Front Head Room: 970 mm Front Leg Room: 1,138 mm HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 310 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,125 kg Rear Head Room: 936 mm Overall Length: 4,680 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4dr Sdn AWD

