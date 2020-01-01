2017 Lexus IS 300

For 2017, this Lexus IS delivers daring new styling, a more driver-focused cockpit, and new levels of intelligent technology - including standard Lexus Safety System+. The restyled spindle grille is flanked by prominent air intakes that make IS' performance-focused spirit even more pronounced. The IS's interior has been thoughtfully and intelligently upgraded to engage your senses and enhance your command and control. A restyled Gauge Cluster reinforces the sense that you're seated in the true cockpit.This sedan has 55,218 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our IS 300's trim level is Base. This IS comes with a long list of impressive standard features. Features include push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats, Lexus Display Audio with Bluetooth, a USB port, and premium audio, LED headlights and taillights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn Awd.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Front sport seat
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Leatherette seat upholstery
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Metal-look/piano black door trim
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,357 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,810 mm
Rear Leg Room: 818 mm
Curb weight: 1,695 kg
Wheelbase: 2,800 mm
Overall height: 1,430 mm
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,138 mm
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 310 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,125 kg
Rear Head Room: 936 mm
Overall Length: 4,680 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4dr Sdn AWD
