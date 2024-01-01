$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Lincoln MKC
Reserve
2017 Lincoln MKC
Reserve
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,539KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5LMCJ3D90HUL15821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,539 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Display, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Lincoln MKC is for sale today.
Beauty is found all around and it emanates from within the 2017 Lincoln MKC. Innovative technologies harmonize with the beautifully sculpted exterior and exquisitely trimmed interior of the MKC in a uniquely elegant way. Empowering you to live in your moment and travel in style. This SUV has 84,539 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our MKC's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to the Reserve trim and you'll be rewarded with a new level of luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear outboard seats, navigation, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a panoramic vista roof, a heated steering wheel, blind spot display, a foot activated power liftgate, a rearview camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ3D90HUL15821.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Lincoln MKC is for sale today.
Beauty is found all around and it emanates from within the 2017 Lincoln MKC. Innovative technologies harmonize with the beautifully sculpted exterior and exquisitely trimmed interior of the MKC in a uniquely elegant way. Empowering you to live in your moment and travel in style. This SUV has 84,539 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our MKC's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to the Reserve trim and you'll be rewarded with a new level of luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear outboard seats, navigation, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a panoramic vista roof, a heated steering wheel, blind spot display, a foot activated power liftgate, a rearview camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ3D90HUL15821.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred 80,453 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra S - Low Mileage 60,232 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD 138,076 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Lincoln MKC