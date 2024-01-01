Menu
Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Display, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2017 Lincoln MKC is for sale today.

Beauty is found all around and it emanates from within the 2017 Lincoln MKC. Innovative technologies harmonize with the beautifully sculpted exterior and exquisitely trimmed interior of the MKC in a uniquely elegant way. Empowering you to live in your moment and travel in style. This SUV has 84,539 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our MKC's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to the Reserve trim and you'll be rewarded with a new level of luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear outboard seats, navigation, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a panoramic vista roof, a heated steering wheel, blind spot display, a foot activated power liftgate, a rearview camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ3D90HUL15821.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
