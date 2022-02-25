$33,498+ tax & licensing
$33,498
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
50,775KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8328666
- Stock #: D6741
- VIN: 2LMPJ8KR4HBL21300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,775 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Lincoln MKX is for sale today.
Recognized as a luxury crossover, the 2017 Lincoln MKX seeks to stand out from the crowd with ample space and special amenities. The interior is comfortable and fashionable with premium features designed to make every journey more enjoyable. This low mileage SUV has just 50,775 kms. It's black velvet in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MKX's trim level is Select. The 2017 Lincoln MKX Select is a premium entry level crossover, offering exceptional style in leather seats and leather trim. Heated front seats feature 10-way power adjustability with power lumbar and memory. Other features on the Select trim include power windows and doors, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone air conditioning, radio with 10 speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and SYNC 3 with eight-inch LCD touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Roof Nav P/seats Mem P/gate R/sens.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KR4HBL21300.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood door trim
Aluminum dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Electric power steering
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.4 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Gross vehicle weight: 2,549 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,086 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,433 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,411 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,681 mm
Curb weight: 1,990 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Front Shoulder Room: 1,495 mm
Wheelbase: 2,849 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,948 L
Overall Length: 4,827 mm
Overall Width: 1,934 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,498 mm
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
AWD ROOF NAV P/SEATS MEM P/GATE R/SENS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
