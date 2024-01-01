$17,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-3
GX
2017 Mazda CX-3
GX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,043KM
VIN JM1DKDB72H0141659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, MAZDA CONNECT, Touchscreen, Cruise Control, Push Button Start
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Mazda CX-3 is for sale today.
From city streets to rural roadways, the 2017 Mazda CX-3 takes you where you want to go. An edgy design speaks to the innovative engineering of Mazda while modern technology enhances the driving experience. As a compact crossover, this model is easy to drive while providing exceptional performance, superior safety and a fun-to-drive driving experience.This SUV has 108,043 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-3's trim level is GX. Premium features are standard on this entry level Mazda CX-3 GX, such as the seven-inch colour touchscreen display which comes with MAZDA CONNECT and Bluetooth. Enjoy your favourite tunes with the AM/FM CD player with six speakers and HD Radio. Also standard on this model are features like air conditioning, rearview camera, remote keyless entry, push button start, and cruise control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
