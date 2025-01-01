$17,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 MAZDA CX-3 GT - a crossover SUV that combines sleek style, advanced technology, and uncompromising performance.
Key features/benefits bullet list:
- Backup camera for easy maneuvering
- Leather interior for a luxurious feel
- All-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers for added convenience
- Heated front seats to keep you cozy
- Panoramic sunroof/moonroof for an open-air driving experience
- *NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
The 2017 MAZDA CX-3 GT is more than just a practical crossover - it's a driver's delight. With its responsive all-wheel drive system, you'll enjoy thrilling acceleration and exceptional handling that makes every drive an adventure. And with advanced safety features like Active Blind Spot Assist, you can navigate the road with total confidence.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Gaston's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-984-5094