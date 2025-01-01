Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 MAZDA CX-3 GT - a crossover SUV that combines sleek style, advanced technology, and uncompromising performance.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Key features/benefits bullet list:</p><ul><li>Backup camera for easy maneuvering</li><li>Leather interior for a luxurious feel</li><li>All-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather</li><li>Rain-sensing windshield wipers for added convenience</li><li>Heated front seats to keep you cozy</li><li>Panoramic sunroof/moonroof for an open-air driving experience</li><li>*NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>The 2017 MAZDA CX-3 GT is more than just a practical crossover - its a drivers delight. With its responsive all-wheel drive system, youll enjoy thrilling acceleration and exceptional handling that makes every drive an adventure. And with advanced safety features like Active Blind Spot Assist, you can navigate the road with total confidence.</p><div id=wrapper><div id=main><div class=stm-single-car-page><div class=container><div class=row><div class=col-md-9 col-sm-12 col-xs-12><div class=stm-single-car-content><p>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***</p><p>Thumbnail author:<br /><a href=”http:/www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></p></div></div><div class=col-md-3 col-sm-12 col-xs-12><div class=stm-single-car-side><div class=single-car-prices> </div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>

2017 Mazda CX-3

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12513904

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKFD77H0172897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 MAZDA CX-3 GT - a crossover SUV that combines sleek style, advanced technology, and uncompromising performance.

Key features/benefits bullet list:

  • Backup camera for easy maneuvering
  • Leather interior for a luxurious feel
  • All-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather
  • Rain-sensing windshield wipers for added convenience
  • Heated front seats to keep you cozy
  • Panoramic sunroof/moonroof for an open-air driving experience
  • *NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

The 2017 MAZDA CX-3 GT is more than just a practical crossover - it's a driver's delight. With its responsive all-wheel drive system, you'll enjoy thrilling acceleration and exceptional handling that makes every drive an adventure. And with advanced safety features like Active Blind Spot Assist, you can navigate the road with total confidence.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 132,000 KM $14,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT 146,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 152,000 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2017 Mazda CX-3