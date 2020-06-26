Menu
$21,599

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Mazda

905-684-6318

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GX

2017 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-684-6318

Sale Price

$21,599

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,842KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5273351
  • Stock #: p3454
  • VIN: JM3KFBBL2H0116104
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner, No Accidents, and below average km's!

All of our pre-owned vehicles here at St. Catharines Mazda go through Mechanical Reconditioning, Cosmetic Reconditioning, Executive detailing!

We do business a little different at St Catharines Mazda. In our opinion, the Ministry of Transportation Ontario standards do not meet our standards. If a vehicles critical safety component areas such as brakes, rotors or tires barely pass M.T.O. standards, they DO NOT pass our standards. We will replace those brake pads or rotors or tires because we believe we should. Not because we have to. We complete a lube, oil and filter on every retail used vehicle we sell if the last recorded L.O.F. was out side our acceptable 2 month window. We do this because we care. A lube, oil and filter is not part of the M.T.O. safety requirement.

You can finance this vehicle with us. We are affiliated with most of the major banks that lend at prime and non prime rates. Purchase your vehicle here. Sign up all your paperwork here at time of delivery and drive out 30 minutes later with your special vehicle.

 We are located in St Catharines, Ontario. Only 10 minutes from Grimsby and Niagara Falls, 20 minutes from Hamilton and Fort Erie, 30 minutes from Burlington, Welland and upper Hamilton, 40 minutes from Oakville and Ancaster and Brantford, 50 minutes from Mississauga, Georgetown, Milton, Dundas, Haldimand and Toronto, 1 hr from Brampton and Vaughan, 1 and a half hours from Kitchener, Stratford and Woodstock.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection

St. Catharines Mazda

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-684-6318

