2017 Mazda MAZDA3

60,725 KM

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

GS Automatic Sedan

Location

Car Town Motors

125 Hartzel Road, St. Catharines, ON L2P 1N6

416-509-3058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,725KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7124803
  • VIN: JM1BN1V78H1106594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,725 KM

Vehicle Description

!!! IN STOCK !!!

This 2017 Mazda 3 is in great condition and features Bluetooth, backup camera, Alloy Rims, cruise control, Heated Seats, Navigation System and much more. 

Need more information about the car or want to book a test drive, please call us at 416-509-3058

Vehicles can be transferred between our two locations upon the test drive date. In order to assure your vehicle is reserved and transferred to the right location, please call 416-509-3058. 

 

*** THIS VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO *** VEHICLE PRICE PLUS LICENSING FEE *** THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES *** VEHICLE PREVIOUS HISTORY AVAILABLE *** IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT 416-509-3058 OR EMAIL US AT sales@cartownmotors.ca *** IF WE DON'T HAVE THE VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING FOR IN STOCK, GIVE US A CALL AT 416-509-3058, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO FIND IT FOR YOU, FOR THE LOWEST PRICE *** FOR INFORMATION OR QUOTE ON OUR ALL-SEASON TIRE INVENTORY PLEASE CALL US AT (905)-291-0409 *** NEED VEHICLE SERVICE CALL US AT (905)-291-0409.

 

Car Town Motors

Brampton Location:

164 Queens Street W Brampton ON, L6X 1A7

St Catharine Location:

125 Hartzel Road St Catharine ON, L2P 1N6

Car Town Auto Parts

Location:

125 Hartzel Road St Catharine ON, L2P 1N6

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

St. Catharines

125 Hartzel Road, St. Catharines, ON L2P 1N6

416-509-3058

