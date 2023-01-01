$15,998+ tax & licensing
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA5
2017 Mazda MAZDA5
GT
119,795KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9557662
- Stock #: 9332
- VIN: JM1CW2DL7H0193254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,795 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Mazda Mazda5 is for sale today.
A spacious cabin makes the 2017 Mazda5 a practical choice for modern families. Comfort and convenience amenities ensure the cabin is just as perfect. In addition, modern safety equipment gives drivers an added peace of mind for their journeys.This coupe has 119,795 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda5's trim level is GT. Premium amenities for the 2017 Mazda5 GT ensure you enjoy the ride with heated front seats and leather-trimmed upholstery. Xenon HID headlights and halogen fog lights provide enhanced visibility. Other features you're sure to appreciate include power windows and door locks, aluminum wheels, illuminated entry, two captain's chairs for the second row, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and Bluetooth connectivity.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
