Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

119,795 KM

Details Description

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA5

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

119,795KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9557662
  • Stock #: 9332
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL7H0193254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels

This 2017 Mazda Mazda5 is for sale today.

A spacious cabin makes the 2017 Mazda5 a practical choice for modern families. Comfort and convenience amenities ensure the cabin is just as perfect. In addition, modern safety equipment gives drivers an added peace of mind for their journeys.This coupe has 119,795 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mazda5's trim level is GT. Premium amenities for the 2017 Mazda5 GT ensure you enjoy the ride with heated front seats and leather-trimmed upholstery. Xenon HID headlights and halogen fog lights provide enhanced visibility. Other features you're sure to appreciate include power windows and door locks, aluminum wheels, illuminated entry, two captain's chairs for the second row, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and Bluetooth connectivity.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2019 Nissan Pathfind...
 76,283 KM
$30,498 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 62,599 KM
$24,498 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 27,460 KM
$60,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory