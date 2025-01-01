$33,500+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 43 AMG® - Low Mileage
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 43 AMG® - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,000KM
VIN 55SWF6EB7HU209480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C is for sale today.
A long and sleek design provides a strong first impression for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Ample interior space and modern amenities enhance the refinement and comfort of the cabin for this model. Attention to detail creates a luxury ride you are sure to enjoy.This low mileage sedan has just 71,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Prevention Assist Plus
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
95-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
AMG Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class