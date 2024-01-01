$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,925KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP8HC282526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Nissan Altima is for sale today.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2017 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 101,925 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 SV. Upgrade to this Altima SV for some surprising comfort and convenience features. It comes with remote start, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, blind spot warning, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2017 Nissan Altima