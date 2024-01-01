Menu
2017 Nissan Altima

$17,500 + tax & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278

122,139 KM

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

VIN 1N4BL3AP7HC286264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2017 Nissan Altima is for sale today.

Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2017 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 122,139 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altima's trim level is 3.5 SL. Enjoy premium features in this range-topping Altima SL Tech sedan. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, remote start, a rear view camera, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, forward collision warning with emergency braking, a power sunroof, and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
