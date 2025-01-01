Menu
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2017 Nissan Armada is for sale today.

This Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that makes every day an unforgettable adventure. Turn heads with a refined, yet muscular exterior design. Attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship greet you the moment you step inside. Welcome passengers with plush room and versatility to take on bigger cargo. For one vehicle that does it all, its hard to beat the versatility and capability of this Nissan Armada. This SUV has 111,491 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Armadas trim level is Platinum. Luxury meets capability in this Armada Platinum. It comes with four-wheel drive, a rear DVD player, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, predictive forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, an around view monitor, Bose premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and more.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2017 Nissan Armada

111,491 KM

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Armada

Platinum

2017 Nissan Armada

Platinum

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,491KM
VIN JN8AY2NE3H9704668

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,491 KM

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2017 Nissan Armada is for sale today.

This Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that makes every day an unforgettable adventure. Turn heads with a refined, yet muscular exterior design. Attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship greet you the moment you step inside. Welcome passengers with plush room and versatility to take on bigger cargo. For one vehicle that does it all, it's hard to beat the versatility and capability of this Nissan Armada. This SUV has 111,491 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Armada's trim level is Platinum. Luxury meets capability in this Armada Platinum. It comes with four-wheel drive, a rear DVD player, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, predictive forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, an around view monitor, Bose premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Buy From Home Available

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2017 Nissan Armada