2017 Nissan Frontier
PRO-4X ** 4X4, HTD LEATH, BACK CAM **
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
172,506KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N6AD0EV6HN738426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,506 KM
Vehicle Description
REVERSE CAMERA * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * SUNROOF. * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * CRUISE CONTROL * 4.0L C6, AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, PRO 4-X * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * 16" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.
LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Certified Cars
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
