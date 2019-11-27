ELECTRIC ZERO-EMISSION HS PWR-GROUP!



This 2017 Nissan Leaf is for sale today.



This Nissan Leaf is more than just an Earth-friendly way to get around. With seating for five and a low total cost of ownership, this Leaf makes driving electric an everyday reality. Freedom from the pump comes with amazing acceleration and a corner-hugging ride. Say goodbye to the pump and hello to the plug with this Nissan Leaf. This hatchback has 40847 kms. It's super black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Leaf's trim level is S. This Nissan Leaf S is a fantastic value. It comes standard with a host of features like an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, automatic temperature control, heated front and rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, normal and quick charge ports, a portable trickle-charge cable, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Zero-emission Hs Pwr-group.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash

Piano black center console trim Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4

AM/FM/Satellite Radio Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

One 12V DC power outlet

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Piano black dash trim

ABS Traction Control

Metal-look shift knob trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Overall Length: 4,445 mm

Tires: Width: 205 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 946 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm

Rear Leg Room: 790 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm

Overall height: 1,550 mm

Overall Width: 1,770 mm

Curb weight: 1,507 kg

Max cargo capacity: 680 L

Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,383 mm

Manual child safety locks

Lithium ion motor battery

Front Head Room: 1,045 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,902 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1,271 mm

Vehicle Emissions: ZEV

Fuel Type: Electric

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen aero-composite headlights

1 USB port

