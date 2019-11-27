Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Leaf

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Leaf

S

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,847KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4381113
  • Stock #: D3750
  • VIN: 1N4BZ0CP2HC309511
Exterior Colour
Super Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
ELECTRIC ZERO-EMISSION HS PWR-GROUP!

This 2017 Nissan Leaf is for sale today.

This Nissan Leaf is more than just an Earth-friendly way to get around. With seating for five and a low total cost of ownership, this Leaf makes driving electric an everyday reality. Freedom from the pump comes with amazing acceleration and a corner-hugging ride. Say goodbye to the pump and hello to the plug with this Nissan Leaf. This hatchback has 40847 kms. It's super black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Leaf's trim level is S. This Nissan Leaf S is a fantastic value. It comes standard with a host of features like an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, automatic temperature control, heated front and rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, normal and quick charge ports, a portable trickle-charge cable, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Zero-emission Hs Pwr-group.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Piano black center console trim
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Piano black dash trim
  • ABS Traction Control
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Overall Length: 4,445 mm
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Head Room: 946 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 790 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm
  • Overall height: 1,550 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,770 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,507 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 680 L
  • Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,383 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Lithium ion motor battery
  • Front Head Room: 1,045 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,902 kg
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,271 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: ZEV
  • Fuel Type: Electric
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • ELECTRIC ZERO-EMISSION HS PWR-GROUP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2018 GMC Acadia SLT
 32,635 KM
$33,498 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLE
 31,417 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 30,964 KM
$14,498 + tax & lic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message