2017 Nissan Murano

145,544 KM

Details Description

$18,498

+ tax & licensing
$18,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

S

2017 Nissan Murano

S

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$18,498

+ taxes & licensing

145,544KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10394100
  Stock #: D8816
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MG0HN118931

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 145,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM

This 2017 Nissan Murano is for sale today.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 145,544 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is S. This Murano S is the redefinition of adventure. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, front and rear USB ports, navigation, voice recognition for audio and navigation, a rearview camera, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, LED taillights, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

