2017 Nissan NV200

99,600 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Momo Cars

905-688-9786

SV

SV

Location

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

99,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6218271
  • Stock #: Anika
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN8HK691421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Anika
  • Mileage 99,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan NV200! NOW ON SALE PRICE, PRICE Drop ends November 30th! Black Friday SALE starts now!

Meet Anika! Our newest NV200 Cargo at Momo Cars! With a small fuel efficent engine, it’s a perfect cargo car to get you moving stuff around town for work or pleasure. Reliability? It’s very low KM’s , new to the lot and immaculate condition speaks for itself. This vehicle is a rebuild, all work done at Momo Cars.

This car is being sold fully certified and ready to go within 7 days.

Due to high demand of cargo vehicles, we recommend you put a $250 Refundable Deposit to hold the vehicle so the vehicle doesn't sell before you make your decision.

PRICES for EVERY Vehicle are re-assessed weekly to make sure we are competitive in the market.

For well-qualified buyers. Whether you've got perfect credit or blemished we can do it all at Momo Cars! Inquire further as to your specific situation!

 

To fill out our online CREDIT APPLICATION please visit:

www.momocars.ca/financing

Financing available for any and every situation. LOW INCOME, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTIONS AND EVEN O.D.S.P.! We can do it all! From amazing prime rates to subprime! You'll be amazed at the Momo Difference! Don't hesitate to get a risk-free pre-approval today! Vehicle Repossession? Low Income? Student? Newly arrived to Canada? We can do it all! Down Payment May Be Required!

Call ahead to one of our experienced Sales Professionals as this one won’t last long 

Call: 905-688-9786

Due to the fact we are in peak season, please call or text to confirm for availability of this vehicle as this vehicle 780-722-9700.

Located in Downtown St Catharines. We are a trusted member of the UCDA and licensed by OMVIC. Buy with confidence!

Financing rates from 4.99% OAC!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

