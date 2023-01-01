Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Qashqai

91,377 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

AWD Sunroof Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Qashqai

AWD Sunroof Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

  1. 10388475
  2. 10388475
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,377KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10388475
  • Stock #: 16307
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR1HW102490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16307
  • Mileage 91,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars

2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 135,865 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac ATS 4d...
 132,107 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 LARI...
 85,923 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-6244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory