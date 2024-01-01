$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV HEATED FRONT SEATS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 802023X
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sleek Exterior and Practical Features:
17'' Aluminum Alloy Wheels for a stylish look
Body-color bumpers and heated door mirrors
Roof rack rails for extra storage
Rear window wiper and defroster for clear visibility
Full tank of fuel and floor mats included
Comfortable and Spacious Interior:
Cloth seat trim with heated front seats for a cozy ride
Power driver seat and adjustable steering wheel (tilt and telescoping)
Front and rear reading lights
Ample storage with a split-folding rear seat
Advanced Technology and Entertainment:
AM/FM/CD Audio System with 6 speakers and SiriusXM radio
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Trip computer and outside temperature display
Safety and Stability:
ABS brakes and 4-wheel disc brakes for reliable stopping power
Electronic Stability Control and traction control for a secure drive
Dual front and side impact airbags, along with overhead airbags
Low tire pressure warning and occupant-sensing airbags
Convenience at Your Fingertips:
Power windows, power door mirrors, and power steering
Remote keyless entry and panic alarm
Speed control and speed-sensing steering
Additional Features:
Fully automatic headlights and front fog lights
Turn signal indicator mirrors for added safety
Variably intermittent wipers for optimal visibility
Take your driving experience to the next level with this feature-packed AWD vehicle, perfect for any journey. Visit us today for a test drive and see for yourself!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
