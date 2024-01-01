Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

148,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

SV HEATED FRONT SEATS

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV HEATED FRONT SEATS

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2HC808059

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 802023X
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and convenience with our all-wheel-drive (AWD) vehicle, designed to provide you with a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Sleek Exterior and Practical Features:
17'' Aluminum Alloy Wheels for a stylish look
Body-color bumpers and heated door mirrors
Roof rack rails for extra storage
Rear window wiper and defroster for clear visibility
Full tank of fuel and floor mats included

Comfortable and Spacious Interior:
Cloth seat trim with heated front seats for a cozy ride
Power driver seat and adjustable steering wheel (tilt and telescoping)
Front and rear reading lights
Ample storage with a split-folding rear seat

Advanced Technology and Entertainment:
AM/FM/CD Audio System with 6 speakers and SiriusXM radio
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Trip computer and outside temperature display

Safety and Stability:
ABS brakes and 4-wheel disc brakes for reliable stopping power
Electronic Stability Control and traction control for a secure drive
Dual front and side impact airbags, along with overhead airbags
Low tire pressure warning and occupant-sensing airbags

Convenience at Your Fingertips:
Power windows, power door mirrors, and power steering
Remote keyless entry and panic alarm
Speed control and speed-sensing steering

Additional Features:
Fully automatic headlights and front fog lights
Turn signal indicator mirrors for added safety
Variably intermittent wipers for optimal visibility

Take your driving experience to the next level with this feature-packed AWD vehicle, perfect for any journey. Visit us today for a test drive and see for yourself!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

2017 Nissan Rogue