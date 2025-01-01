Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Escape the everyday in the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - the versatile crossover that takes you further.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Key Features:<br />• All-wheel drive for confident handling in any condition<br />• Heated seats to keep you cozy on chilly mornings<br />• Backup camera for easy parking and reversing<br />• Satellite radio for endless entertainment on the road</p><ul><li>*NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>The Nissan Rogue SV AWD is the perfect blend of style, capability, and convenience. Its all-wheel drive system provides superior traction and control, while the heated seats and backup camera make every drive more comfortable and stress-free. With room for 5 and ample cargo space, this crossover is the ultimate companion for your adventures, whether its a weekend getaway or the daily commute.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Who is the Rogue SV AWD for? Busy families and active individuals who demand versatility, comfort, and confidence behind the wheel. With its smart technology and premium features, the Rogue elevates every drive and helps you make the most of your time on the road.</p><p>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***</p><p>Thumbnail author:</p>

2017 Nissan Rogue

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12494341

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3HC741732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Escape the everyday in the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - the versatile crossover that takes you further.

Key Features:
• All-wheel drive for confident handling in any condition
• Heated seats to keep you cozy on chilly mornings
• Backup camera for easy parking and reversing
• Satellite radio for endless entertainment on the road

  • *NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

The Nissan Rogue SV AWD is the perfect blend of style, capability, and convenience. Its all-wheel drive system provides superior traction and control, while the heated seats and backup camera make every drive more comfortable and stress-free. With room for 5 and ample cargo space, this crossover is the ultimate companion for your adventures, whether it's a weekend getaway or the daily commute.

Who is the Rogue SV AWD for? Busy families and active individuals who demand versatility, comfort, and confidence behind the wheel. With its smart technology and premium features, the Rogue elevates every drive and helps you make the most of your time on the road.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Thumbnail author:

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Used 2016 GMC Terrain for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 GMC Terrain 100,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 153,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/2FL for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/2FL 136,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2017 Nissan Rogue