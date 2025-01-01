$14,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Escape the everyday in the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - the versatile crossover that takes you further.
Key Features:
• All-wheel drive for confident handling in any condition
• Heated seats to keep you cozy on chilly mornings
• Backup camera for easy parking and reversing
• Satellite radio for endless entertainment on the road
- *NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
The Nissan Rogue SV AWD is the perfect blend of style, capability, and convenience. Its all-wheel drive system provides superior traction and control, while the heated seats and backup camera make every drive more comfortable and stress-free. With room for 5 and ample cargo space, this crossover is the ultimate companion for your adventures, whether it's a weekend getaway or the daily commute.
Who is the Rogue SV AWD for? Busy families and active individuals who demand versatility, comfort, and confidence behind the wheel. With its smart technology and premium features, the Rogue elevates every drive and helps you make the most of your time on the road.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
