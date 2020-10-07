2017 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 1,840 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,092 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Rear Leg Room: 963 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Length: 4,630 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,323 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,982 L Overall height: 1,696 mm Wheelbase: 2,706 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,610 kg Front Head Room: 1,057 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,027 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port AWD CAM HS BT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.