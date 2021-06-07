2017 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 1 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7279190

Stock #: D5828

VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC739830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,195 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 1,840 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,092 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Rear Leg Room: 963 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Length: 4,630 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,323 mm Curb weight: 1,631 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,982 L Overall height: 1,696 mm Wheelbase: 2,706 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,057 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,065 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port AWD ROOF CAM P/SEAT HS BT17 -AL

