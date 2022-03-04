$12,900+ tax & licensing
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,384KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8616488
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP6HL674142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,384 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent little runabout, great little city car. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Bluetooth Connection
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4