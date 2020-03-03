2017 Porsche 911

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Cupholders: Front

Clock: In-dash

Overhead console: Mini

Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

2 door

Dusk sensing headlights

Rear fog lights

Tires: Prefix: P Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Twin Turbo

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

DVD-Audio

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Cancellable Passenger Airbag

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Power remote trunk release

Front sport seat

Surround Audio

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Three 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Auxilliary engine cooler

Audio system memory card slot

Rear buckets

Heated windshield washer jets

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Wheel Diameter: 20

1st row curtain head airbags

Type of tires: Performance

Headlight cleaners with washer

Self-leveling headlights

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Driver adjustable suspension ride control

Active suspension

Tires: Speed Rating: Y

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Fuel Capacity: 68 L

Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg

Diameter of tires: 20.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Silver Forged Aluminum Rims

Tires: Profile: 30

Wheelbase: 2,450 mm

Overall Width: 1,852 mm

Power Rear Spoiler

Tires: Width: 305 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio

Passenger airbag deactivation switch

Curb weight: 1,490 kg

Mobile hotspot internet access

Vehicle Emissions: LEV III

Overall Length: 4,499 mm

Wheel Width: 11.5

Overall height: 1,298 mm

AWD 4S MANUAL

