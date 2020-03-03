Menu
2017 Porsche 911

2dr Cpe Carrera 4S

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,316KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689621
  • Stock #: D4021
  • VIN: WP0AB2A90HS125121
Exterior Colour
Graphite Blue Metallic
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage, AWD 4S MANUAL!

This 2017 Porsche 911 is for sale today.

The 2017 911 is a vehicle that makes a bond with its driver, to achieve a level of handling that is almost telepathic, knowing which direction should be taken even before the steering wheel is moved. It has remained through history as the benchmark for many other sports cars, and for a good reason. With so many historic models, it has excelled and stood the test of time with its historic design and ultimate performance.This low mileage coupe has just 26,316 kms. It's graphite blue metallic in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.0L H6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 911's trim level is 2dr Cpe Carrera 4S. The Carrera 4S is arguably one of the most beautiful and capable sports cars in the world. Standard options include full time all wheel drive for enhanced grip, better handling and improved stability, a power spoiler, elegant aluminum wheels, Porsche Car Connect system, an 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, navigation, smart phone connectivity, power adjustable sport seats, a sport leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a Homelink garage door transmitter, dual zone automatic air conditioning, Alcantara simulated suede headliner, leather seat trim,front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd 4s Manual.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Overhead console: Mini
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Twin Turbo
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • DVD-Audio
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Cancellable Passenger Airbag
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Front sport seat
  • Surround Audio
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Rear buckets
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Wheel Diameter: 20
  • 1st row curtain head airbags
  • Type of tires: Performance
  • Headlight cleaners with washer
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Driver adjustable suspension ride control
  • Active suspension
  • Tires: Speed Rating: Y
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Fuel Capacity: 68 L
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg
  • Diameter of tires: 20.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Silver Forged Aluminum Rims
  • Tires: Profile: 30
  • Wheelbase: 2,450 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,852 mm
  • Power Rear Spoiler
  • Tires: Width: 305 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Passenger airbag deactivation switch
  • Curb weight: 1,490 kg
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV III
  • Overall Length: 4,499 mm
  • Wheel Width: 11.5
  • Overall height: 1,298 mm
  • AWD 4S MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

