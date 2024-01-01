$16,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST, Full Crew Cab, 4X4, Back-Up-Camera
Location
Ed's Auto Sales
250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
905-680-4400
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 227,313 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2017 RAM 1500 ST, available now at Ed's Auto Sales! This full-crew cab 4x4 boasts a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and comes equipped with a backup camera for added safety and peace of mind. With a comfortable gray interior and a stylish blue exterior, this truck is ready to turn heads wherever you go.
The 1500 ST comes loaded with features that will make every drive a pleasure. You'll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and cruise control. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, and the folding rear seat offers additional versatility. This truck has been well-maintained with 227,313km on the odometer, and comes with a warranty for your added peace of mind.
Here are 5 features that truly make this RAM 1500 ST stand out:
- 4x4 Capability: Take on any road or off-road adventure with confidence, knowing you have the power and traction to handle anything.
- Full Crew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for up to six passengers, making it perfect for families, friends, and work crews.
- Backup Camera: Never worry about backing up again. This essential safety feature provides a clear view of what's behind you.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music and podcasts with crisp, clear sound thanks to the truck's high-quality audio system.
- Warranty Included: Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Visit Ed's Auto Sales today to experience the ruggedness and versatility of this 2017 RAM 1500 ST. It's waiting for its next adventure!
3.6L. V6, Auto, 4X4, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, USB and AUX Input, Bluetooth, Towing Package, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Tri Fold Tanneau cover, New Brakes all Around, Only 227,311 Kms, Asking $16,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.
On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
