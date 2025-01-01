Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>REVERSE CAMERA * BLUETOOTH * CRUISE CONTROL * 3.6L V6, AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, ST * POWER LOCKS,  WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE CONTROLS * 17 <span style=font-size: 1em;>CHROME CAPPED ALLOY WHEELS *</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div>INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.<br> WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND. NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS. VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND. OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS<span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div>

2017 RAM 1500

162,023 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

ST ** 4X4, BLUETOOTH, BACK CAM **

Watch This Vehicle
12509113

2017 RAM 1500

ST ** 4X4, BLUETOOTH, BACK CAM **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1746819316
  2. 1746819316
  3. 1746819315
  4. 1746819315
  5. 1746819316
  6. 1746819315
  7. 1746819316
  8. 1746819316
  9. 1746819338
  10. 1746819339
  11. 1746819339
  12. 1746819339
  13. 1746819338
  14. 1746819339
  15. 1746819337
  16. 1746819339
  17. 1746819362
  18. 1746819362
  19. 1746819361
  20. 1746819361
  21. 1746819361
  22. 1746819362
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,023KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KG5HS637179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 162,023 KM

Vehicle Description

REVERSE CAMERA * BLUETOOTH * CRUISE CONTROL * 3.6L V6, AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, ST * POWER LOCKS,  WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE CONTROLS * 17" CHROME CAPPED ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.

WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.

LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Cars

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT Sport Special Edition for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT Sport Special Edition 128,257 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT ** NAV, HTD LEATH, AUTOSTART * for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT ** NAV, HTD LEATH, AUTOSTART * 116,764 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT ** HTD SEATS, CARPLAY, BACK CAM ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT ** HTD SEATS, CARPLAY, BACK CAM ** 168,762 KM $11,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Certified Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

2017 RAM 1500