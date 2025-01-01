$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Express
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,279KM
VIN 3C6RR7KTXHG792072
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13933
- Mileage 213,279 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Sway Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 213,279 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Express. This Ram 1500 Express is a hard-working truck and a great value. It comes standard with stainless steel exhaust, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, an AM/FM radio with a USB port and an audio aux jack, air conditioning, a front armrest with three cup holders, heavy-duty shock absorbers, tow package with trailer sway control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KTXHG792072.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
