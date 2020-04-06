Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Express

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,561KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4826556
  • Stock #: D4109
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9HG668553
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Express *Ltd Avail*!

This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,561 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500's trim level is Express. This Ram 1500 Express is a hard-working truck and a great value. It comes standard with stainless steel exhaust, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, an AM/FM radio with a USB port and an audio aux jack, air conditioning, a front armrest with three cup holders, heavy-duty shock absorbers, tow package with trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Crew Cab 140.5 Express *ltd Avail*.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT9HG668553.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Comfort
  • Manual front air conditioning
Seating
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Vinyl Floor Covering
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Rear bench
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • HD auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Black bumpers
  • Vinyl seat upholstery
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • Argent styled steel rims
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Overall Width: 2,017 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Overall Length: 5,817 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 17.5 L/100 km
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • HD auxilliary engine cooler
  • Overall height: 1,969 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.7 L/100 km
  • Curb weight: 2,437 kg
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Express *Ltd Avail*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

