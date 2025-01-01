$40,998+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,025KM
VIN 3C6TR5EJ2HG732288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Ram 2500 is for sale today.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 103,025 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Power Wagon. The historic Power Wagon name returns on this off-road beast. This Ram 2500 comes with a powerful HEMI V8, four-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, TruLok front and rear differentials, Ram Articulink suspension for unmatched capability on road and off. Additional features include the Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth capability, the Power Wagon appearance package with a bold RAM front grille, unique aluminum wheels, plus it also comes with LED taillights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TR5EJ2HG732288.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2017 RAM 2500