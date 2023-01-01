$58,998+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
66,642KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9603736
- Stock #: D7932
- VIN: 3C6UR5NL6HG755496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,642 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ram 2500 is for sale today.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 66,642 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5NL6HG755496.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
