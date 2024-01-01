$16,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
166,946KM
Used
VIN JF2SJEJC6HH414491
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11217
- Mileage 166,946 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Subaru Forester is for sale today.
Already a standout performer, the 2017 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to put even more distance between itself and the competition. This compact SUV offers an unbeatable combination of all-road/all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment. The Subaru symmetrical full-time AWD is augmented by X-MODE, a system that offers added control when conditions are at their worst, as well as an improved ride and steering ability. This SUV has 166,946 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
2017 Subaru Forester