2017 Subaru Forester

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Silver styled steel rims

Audio system memory card slot

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Grille with chrome bar

Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm

Rear Leg Room: 965 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

Front Head Room: 1,052 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km

Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Wheelbase: 2,640 mm

Urethane steering wheel trim

Overall height: 1,735 mm

Overall Width: 1,795 mm

Overall Length: 4,610 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio

Selective service internet access

Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm

Manual child safety locks

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm

Curb weight: 1,543 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 2,032 kg

Rear Head Room: 1,012 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2,115 L

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30

STARLINK

Halogen aero-composite headlights

1 USB port

AWD CAM HS BT ALLOYS

