2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Auto

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Auto

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,163KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932687
  • Stock #: D4126
  • VIN: JF2SJEBC4HH538337
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
AWD CAM HS BT ALLOYS!

This 2017 Subaru Forester is for sale today.

Already a standout performer, the 2017 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to put even more distance between itself and the competition. This compact SUV offers an unbeatable combination of all-road/all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment. The Subaru symmetrical full-time AWD is augmented by X-MODE, a system that offers added control when conditions are at their worst, as well as an improved ride and steering ability. This SUV has 114,163 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L H4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.

Our Forester's trim level is 2.5i Auto. This 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i comes very well equipped and includes features like air conditioning, cruise, tilt steering wheel, power windows, power locks, a rear view camera, a 6.2-inch Infotainment system with touchscreen, smartphone integration and STARLINK apps and services, heated front seats, a massive 2,115 Liters of cargo space with the seats folded down plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Cam Hs Bt Alloys.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Silver styled steel rims
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Overall height: 1,735 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,795 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,610 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Selective service internet access
  • Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,543 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,032 kg
  • Rear Head Room: 1,012 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2,115 L
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
  • STARLINK
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • AWD CAM HS BT ALLOYS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

