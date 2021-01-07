2017 Subaru Impreza

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Suspension class: Sport Trim Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Rear spoiler: Wing Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Self-leveling headlights Tires: Profile: 40 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look door trim Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Max cargo capacity: 348 L Fuel Capacity: 50 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Front Head Room: 955 mm Rear Leg Room: 926 mm Rear Head Room: 944 mm Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm Overall Width: 1,775 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,625 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Vehicle Emissions: PZEV Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,453 kg 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Rear Hip Room: 1,401 mm AWD NAV LEATH ROOF CAM P/SEAT HS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.