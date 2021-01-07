The 2017 Subaru Impreza stands out in a very competitive class. That's thanks to its standard all-wheel drive and distinct attitude. It meets or exceeds its competitors at just about everything. Generous tech, a comfortable cabin, and a reliable drivetrain make the Impreza a tempting package. For something a little different in a compact, check out this Subaru Impreza. This sedan has 55,886 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L H4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Impreza's trim level is 4dr Sdn CVT Sport-tech. The Sport-Tech trim is an enthusiast's dream come true. It comes with countless upgrades including sport-tuned suspension, active torque vectoring, aluminum wheels, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a rear view camera, a power sunroof, an 8-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM, Harman Kardon premium 8-speaker audio, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Leath Roof Cam P/seat Hs.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Rear spoiler: Wing
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Tires: Profile: 40
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look door trim
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Max cargo capacity: 348 L
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,625 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,453 kg
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Hip Room: 1,401 mm
