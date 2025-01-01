Menu
This 2017 Subaru Outback is for sale today. 

With an emphasis on adventure, the 2017 Subaru Outback is outfitted with features that fuel activity and help you rediscover the world around you. Confidence comes standard with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive ensuring that you have an outstanding grip in snow, rain or ice. Rugged in appearance and performance, the 2017 Subaru Outback has the looks and durability to traverse a trail or create a new one.This low mileage wagon has just 50,950 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 256HP 3.6L Flat 6 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Outbacks trim level is 3.6R Limited. Filled with luxury and premium features, the Limited trim includes 18 inch alloy wheels, leather seats, navigation, 12 speaker audio and many others. The Limited trim includes all of the Premium trims features including dual-zone climate control, bluetooth, power seats, SiriusXM and much, much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Used
VIN 4S4BSFNC8H3406865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2017 Subaru Outback is for sale today.

With an emphasis on adventure, the 2017 Subaru Outback is outfitted with features that fuel activity and help you rediscover the world around you. Confidence comes standard with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive ensuring that you have an outstanding grip in snow, rain or ice. Rugged in appearance and performance, the 2017 Subaru Outback has the looks and durability to traverse a trail or create a new one.This low mileage wagon has just 50,950 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 256HP 3.6L Flat 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Outback's trim level is 3.6R Limited. Filled with luxury and premium features, the Limited trim includes 18 inch alloy wheels, leather seats, navigation, 12 speaker audio and many others. The Limited trim includes all of the Premium trim's features including dual-zone climate control, bluetooth, power seats, SiriusXM and much, much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
