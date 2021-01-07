With an emphasis on adventure, the 2017 Subaru Outback is outfitted with features that fuel activity and help you rediscover the world around you. Confidence comes standard with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive ensuring that you have an outstanding grip in snow, rain or ice. Rugged in appearance and performance, the 2017 Subaru Outback has the looks and durability to traverse a trail or create a new one.This low mileage coupe has just 40,803 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L H6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Outback's trim level is 3.6R Touring. The premium Touring trim adds many functional and luxury features including 17 inch alloy wheels, power tailgate, power sunroof, HomeLink, 7 inch Infotainment with 6 speakers, Dual-zone automatic climate control and many others. The Touring trim also includes the 2.5i standard features including bluetooth, power seats, and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Roof Cam Hs P/gate.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA).
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Wheelbase: 2,745 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,477 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Hip Room: 1,411 mm
Overall Length: 4,817 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,456 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,075 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-LEV160
Rear Collision Warning
Curb weight: 1,729 kg
STARLINK
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
AWD ROOF CAM HS P/GATE
