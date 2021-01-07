2017 Subaru Outback

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Fuel Capacity: 70 L Front Head Room: 973 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 1,840 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 988 mm Wheelbase: 2,745 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,477 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Rear Leg Room: 967 mm Manual child safety locks Front Hip Room: 1,411 mm Overall Length: 4,817 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,456 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,075 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-LEV160 Rear Collision Warning Curb weight: 1,729 kg STARLINK Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports AWD ROOF CAM HS P/GATE

