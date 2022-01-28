2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 6 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8187714

Stock #: D6632

VIN: JF2GPABC6HH249215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Desert

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,628 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Self-leveling headlights Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Overall Width: 1,780 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Wheelbase: 2,635 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 900 mm Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,450 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,348 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg Front Head Room: 946 mm Curb weight: 1,455 kg Rear Head Room: 957 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,377 mm Front Hip Room: 1,326 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L Vehicle Emissions: PZEV Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,615 mm AppLink STARLINK 1 USB port High intensity low beam aero-composite headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert 5dr CVT Touring

