2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
SPORT PACKAGE
67,628KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8187714
- Stock #: D6632
- VIN: JF2GPABC6HH249215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Desert
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,628 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today.
Looking for an SUV, but don't want to hog the road? Do you need a compact hatchback, but want something a little more rugged? The 2017 Subaru Crosstrek perfectly splits the difference between hatchback and SUV. Standard all-wheel drive, a tall stance, and rugged styling give it the do-anything, go-anywhere attitude and capability of an SUV. The Crosstrek is big enough to be very practical and small enough to be efficient and easy to drive. There's nothing on the road quite like the 2017 Subaru Crosstrek. This coupe has 67,628 kms. It's desert in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L H4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport Package. The Sport package gives this Crosstrek a distinctly sporty presence. It comes with a large rear spoiler, HID headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a power sunroof, a 6.2-inch infotainment system with SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and a USB port, a rear-view camera, automatic climate control, heated front seats, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 5dr Cvt Touring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Deep
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Wheelbase: 2,635 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 900 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,450 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,348 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Front Head Room: 946 mm
Curb weight: 1,455 kg
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,377 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,615 mm
AppLink
STARLINK
1 USB port
High intensity low beam aero-composite headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
5dr CVT Touring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
