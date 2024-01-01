$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota 86
FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 502032X
- Mileage 93,408 KM
Vehicle Description
17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels: Sleek and stylish, these wheels add a touch of sophistication.
4-Wheel Disc Brakes & ABS: Ensures top-notch safety and control.
8 Speaker AM/FM Stereo: Enjoy crystal-clear sound on every journey.
Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable.
Brake Assist & Traction Control: Enhanced safety for peace of mind.
Body-Coloured Bumpers & Heated Door Mirrors: Blends seamlessly with the cars design.
Electronic Stability Control: Superior handling and stability.
Exterior Parking Camera Rear: Makes parking a breeze.
Fabric Seat Trim & Sport Front Bucket Seats: Combining comfort with a sporty feel.
Fully Automatic Headlights & Delay-Off Headlights: Perfect visibility at all times.
Leather Shift Knob: Adds a touch of luxury.
Low Tire Pressure Warning: Stay informed about your tire conditions.
Multiple Airbags (Front, Side, Overhead): Comprehensive safety for all occupants.
Power Features: Includes door mirrors, steering, and windows for your convenience.
Remote Keyless Entry & Panic Alarm: Easy access and added security.
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel while adjusting your music.
Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position.
Trip Computer: Keep track of your journey with ease.
Variably Intermittent Wipers & Rear Window Defroster: Clear vision in any weather.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this fantastic vehicle!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
905-684-8791