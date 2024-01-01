2017 Toyota 86

Menu
Get ready to experience comfort and style with this 2019 Toyota 86, packed with a host of impressive features:<br><br>17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels: Sleek and stylish, these wheels add a touch of sophistication.<br>4-Wheel Disc Brakes & ABS: Ensures top-notch safety and control.<br>8 Speaker AM/FM Stereo: Enjoy crystal-clear sound on every journey.<br>Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable.<br>Brake Assist & Traction Control: Enhanced safety for peace of mind.<br>Body-Coloured Bumpers & Heated Door Mirrors: Blends seamlessly with the cars design.<br>Electronic Stability Control: Superior handling and stability.<br>Exterior Parking Camera Rear: Makes parking a breeze.<br>Fabric Seat Trim & Sport Front Bucket Seats: Combining comfort with a sporty feel.<br>Fully Automatic Headlights & Delay-Off Headlights: Perfect visibility at all times.<br>Leather Shift Knob: Adds a touch of luxury.<br>Low Tire Pressure Warning: Stay informed about your tire conditions.<br>Multiple Airbags (Front, Side, Overhead): Comprehensive safety for all occupants.<br>Power Features: Includes door mirrors, steering, and windows for your convenience.<br>Remote Keyless Entry & Panic Alarm: Easy access and added security.<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel while adjusting your music.<br>Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position.<br>Trip Computer: Keep track of your journey with ease.<br>Variably Intermittent Wipers & Rear Window Defroster: Clear vision in any weather.<br>This Camry SE offers a blend of reliability, comfort, and modern features that make every drive a pleasure. Dont miss the opportunity to own this fantastic vehicle!<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2017 Toyota 86

93,408 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota 86

FRONT BUCKET SEATS

2017 Toyota 86

FRONT BUCKET SEATS

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,408KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1ZNAA19H8708157

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 502032X
  • Mileage 93,408 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
2017 Toyota 86