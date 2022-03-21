$23,998+ tax & licensing
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
82,198KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8901946
- Stock #: D7269
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK9HU275534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,198 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Toyota Camry is for sale today.
With a wide, athletic stance the 2017 Toyota Camry offers a striking exterior with a sophisticated and comfortable interior, complete with backup camera and upscale amenities. Thanks to its aggressive grille design, the Camry has excellent curb appeal while the expansive interior creates a sense of openness that offers plenty of head and legroom. Low noise and vibration levels on the interior, create a very comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers. To say the least, this Camry is SURE to please no matter what road you're on! This sedan has 82,198 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading from the LE, the 2017 Toyota Camry SE comes with standard features such as a 6.1 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, backup camera, air conditioning, fold down rear seats, an array of safety features. The sporty SE adds sport fabric seats, paddle shifters, rear spoiler and upgraded stylish alloy wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2