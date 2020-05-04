Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-684-6318

Sale Price

$16,299

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4970172
  • Stock #: P3430
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXHC821299
Exterior Colour
Anthracite
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner, No accidents, and Low Km's. This vehicle was a local trade and comes with great safety features! We've done the following to ensure this vehicle meets our safety standards! Lube Oil and Filter ($92.91), Replace Front rotors ($327.28), Rear Brake Service ($102.90),  Install 4 Tires ($114.95), Inspect Wipers (38.12).

Vehicle was just traded in, more pictures and information to follow!

All of our pre-owned vehicles here at St. Catharines Mazda go through Mechanical Reconditioning, Cosmetic Reconditioning, Executive detailing!

We do business a little different at St Catharines Mazda. In our opinion, the Ministry of Transportation Ontario standards do not meet our standards. If a vehicles critical safety component areas such as brakes, rotors or tires barely pass M.T.O. standards, they DO NOT pass our standards. We will replace those brake pads or rotors or tires because we believe we should. Not because we have to. We complete a lube, oil and filter on every retail used vehicle we sell if the last recorded L.O.F. was out side our acceptable 2 month window. We do this because we care. A lube, oil and filter is not part of the M.T.O. safety requirement.

You can finance this vehicle with us. We are affiliated with most of the major banks that lend at prime and non prime rates. Purchase your vehicle here. Sign up all your paperwork here at time of delivery and drive out 30 minutes later with your special vehicle.

 

 We are located in St Catharines, Ontario. Only 10 minutes from Grimsby and Niagara Falls, 20 minutes from Hamilton and Fort Erie, 30 minutes from Burlington, Welland and upper Hamilton, 40 minutes from Oakville and Ancaster and Brantford, 50 minutes from Mississauga, Georgetown, Milton, Dundas, Haldimand and Toronto, 1 hr from Brampton and Vaughan, 1 and a half hours from Kitchener, Stratford and Woodstock.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Lane Keeping Assist

