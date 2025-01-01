Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very Nice, Low Kms, 7 Passengers, Leather, Navigation, V6, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, USB Input, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up-Camera, Heated Seats, P. Seats, P. Sunroof, Remote Starter, Collision Avoidance sensor, Lane Departure Alert, Auto Stop/Start, Sunshade screen for Rear Seats, Power Rear Tailgate, Only 110,487 Kms, Asking $27,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p> </p><p>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

2017 Toyota Highlander

110,487 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE,AWD, Loaded, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12112331

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE,AWD, Loaded, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1737467217
  2. 1737467218
  3. 1737467218
  4. 1737467218
  5. 1737467218
  6. 1737467218
  7. 1737467218
  8. 1737467218
  9. 1737467217
  10. 1737467217
  11. 1737467217
  12. 1737467217
  13. 1737467217
  14. 1737467217
  15. 1737467217
  16. 1737467217
  17. 1737467218
  18. 1737467218
  19. 1737467218
  20. 1737467218
  21. 1737467218
  22. 1737467218
  23. 1737467218
  24. 1737467218
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,487KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDJZRFH1HS416921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,487 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Nice, Low Kms, 7 Passengers, Leather, Navigation, V6, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, USB Input, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up-Camera, Heated Seats, P. Seats, P. Sunroof, Remote Starter, Collision Avoidance sensor, Lane Departure Alert, Auto Stop/Start, Sunshade screen for Rear Seats, Power Rear Tailgate, Only 110,487 Kms, Asking $27,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE,AWD, Loaded, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE,AWD, Loaded, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof 110,487 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT, All Wheel Drive, 7 Passengers, Leather, DVD for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Dodge Journey GT, All Wheel Drive, 7 Passengers, Leather, DVD 177,090 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS, Reg. Cab. 8 Ft. Box, with Tonneau Cover, V6 for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS, Reg. Cab. 8 Ft. Box, with Tonneau Cover, V6 200,604 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Highlander