2017 Toyota RAV4

Sport

2017 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,407KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4527489
  • Stock #: D3886
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV2HW567012
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
AWD CAM HS BT 1-OWNER!

This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.

The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.This SUV has 53407 kms. It's alpine white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Cam Hs Bt 1-owner.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 988 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg
  • Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 944 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2,080 L
  • Overall Width: 1,845 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,242 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,600 mm
  • Forward Collision Mitigation
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall height: 1,705 mm
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • AWD CAM HS BT 1-OWNER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

