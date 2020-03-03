169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
8-PASS HS BIG-SCREEN 8W-P/SEAT PWR-DOORS 17 -ALLOYS!
This 2017 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.
The 2017 Toyota Sienna does just about everything a family MPV needs it to do. It provides a spacious interior, with seating for everyone and is complemented by a very stylish exterior. The 2017 Sienna's interior is modern, spacious and filled with comfort and convenience, with the second row passengers getting as much legroom and headroom as the driver or front passenger. With excellent fuel economy and plenty of space for all passengers and their cargo, the right choice seems to be obvious.This van has 45,214 kms. It's pre dawn grey mica in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sienna's trim level is LE. This versatile Sienna LE is a fantastic value. It comes with power sliding doors, a 7-inch display screen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB audio input, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 8-pass Hs Big-screen 8w-p/seat Pwr-doors 17 -alloys.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
