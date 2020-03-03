Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

LE

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$27,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,214KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4799229
  • Stock #: D4105
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC3HS858141
Exterior Colour
Pre Dawn Grey Mica
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
8-PASS HS BIG-SCREEN 8W-P/SEAT PWR-DOORS 17 -ALLOYS!

This 2017 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.

The 2017 Toyota Sienna does just about everything a family MPV needs it to do. It provides a spacious interior, with seating for everyone and is complemented by a very stylish exterior. The 2017 Sienna's interior is modern, spacious and filled with comfort and convenience, with the second row passengers getting as much legroom and headroom as the driver or front passenger. With excellent fuel economy and plenty of space for all passengers and their cargo, the right choice seems to be obvious.This van has 45,214 kms. It's pre dawn grey mica in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sienna's trim level is LE. This versatile Sienna LE is a fantastic value. It comes with power sliding doors, a 7-inch display screen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB audio input, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 8-pass Hs Big-screen 8w-p/seat Pwr-doors 17 -alloys.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Window grid and roof mount antenna
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Wheelbase: 3,030 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 922 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,985 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,029 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 79 L
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,679 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,642 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,278 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 4,248 L
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,552 mm
  • Overall Length: 5,085 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,650 mm
  • 1 USB port
  • 8-PASS HS BIG-SCREEN 8W-P/SEAT PWR-DOORS 17 -ALLOYS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

