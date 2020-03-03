2017 Toyota Sienna

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

60-40 Third Row Seat

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Driver knee airbags

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Window grid and roof mount antenna

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Rear Leg Room: 955 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Wheelbase: 3,030 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km

3rd Row Leg Room: 922 mm

Overall Width: 1,985 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,029 mm

Fuel Capacity: 79 L

Rear Hip Room: 1,679 mm

Manual child safety locks

Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,642 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,278 mm

Max cargo capacity: 4,248 L

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,552 mm

Overall Length: 5,085 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,650 mm

1 USB port

8-PASS HS BIG-SCREEN 8W-P/SEAT PWR-DOORS 17 -ALLOYS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.